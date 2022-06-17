NSW farmer Scott Rutledge is a convert when it comes to the benefits using a front-mounted, self-propelled sprayer provides.
Mr Rutledge had spent years hooking up a trailing boomspray and made the decision to upgrade after sitting in a Miller Nitro sprayer owned by his in-laws.
"Everything is out in front and it's comfortable to use,'' he said.
"There's no need for the tractor and you can see it's just made for spraying.''
Mr Rutledge and his wife Jennifer have two daughters, 18-year-old Lizzy and 16-year-old Sammy.
The family decided to move from a Hardi trailing rig and while they also considered John Deere and Goldacres sprayers, they couldn't go past the front-mounted system.
So they invested in a Miller Nitro 6365 sprayer with the manufacturer's Spray-Air technology.
The Rutledges crop 2000 hectares to canola, wheat, barley, lupins and peas and run a self-replacing Merino flock at their Hazeldell property, between Griffith and West Wyalong.
Sitting in a region that traditionally receives 425 millimetres of rainfall annually, the farm recorded one of its better seasons last year, with canola yields rising to 3.5 tonnes/ha, however continuing late rains impacted wheat crops.
A typical crop rotation can include wheat, canola or a pulse crop, followed by wheat, barley and then fallow, while some other areas return to lucerne pasture or stock country.
The farm sprayer is always kept busy with a constantly changing weed spectrum, but more recently focusing on black oats, ryegrass and wireweed, as well as umbrella grass and fleabane.
Awnless barnyard grass and feathertop Rhodes grass are now increasingly becoming an issue too, and heliotrope, melons and black grass also are targeted over summer.
Weed resistance to glyphosate in some areas is prompting careful management strategies, including the use of Clearfield canola and barley, as well as triazine-tolerant canola.
Most disease, including rusts, is prevented through fungicide applications on seed or fertiliser.
Mr Rutledge said he pre-booked Roundup last July, thinking he would have enough for this season and next year, but most of it was used over summer.
The 36-metre Miller Spray-Air system has brought the bonus of lower water application rates and, in turn, greater hectares covered before tank refills.
"We normally use water rates up to 80 litres in summer, but we came back to 60L last year and 50L earlier this year and we had no issues - it nailed everything. It did a really good job,'' he said.
"We only went with 50L of water with fungicide sprays as well.
"We normally do 80ha to a tank and, as a result, we are now doing 120ha.''
He said they maintained high water rates for certain products like gramaxone to achieve good plant coverage, as well as with high product rates of simazine and atrazine to help hold them in solution.
The Miller Spray-Air system uses air-assist and air-atomisation technology, forming one powerful spray nozzle system.
Operators have fingertip control of the droplet size and speed of the air delivery for any spraying application.
They can consistently atomise spray droplets in a range from 200-500 millilitres per minute per nozzle - spaced 25 centimetres apart.
Mr Rutledge said they sprayed at speeds of 25-28 kilometres per hour, although slowed down when necessary, and there was only limited dust carry in wheel tracks, whereas it was significantly broader with the Hardi boomspray.
He also praised the power of the Miller Nitro sprayer, particularly for its capacity to handle the wet conditions last year, when, at times, he said he should not have been spraying - "but it didn't get stuck''.
