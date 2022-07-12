A 2022 Toyota LandCruiser GXL ute has sold for about $15,000 above its retail price at an auction last week.
The single cab four-wheel drive with a 4.5 litre V8 turbo diesel engine and five-speed manual transmission was snapped up for $91,000.
What set the vehicle apart was its new condition as it was sold with just 33 delivery kilometres on the clock.
In spite of the shortage of new utes entering the country, Toyota LandCruisers remain a popular vehicle on Australian roads and people will do what they can to get their hands on one.
The vehicle was one of several LandCruisers offered in the Lloyds Auctioneers and Valuers' passenger, luxury and commercial vehicles auction last Monday.
It wasn't the only vehicle in the auction that sold above retail prices with a 2017 HSV GTSR, which retails new for $112,000, going for a hefty $162,000.
They are part of a growing trend of vehicles returning premium prices at auction, with a 2022 Chevrolet Corvette C8 sold for $255,000 and a 2022 Tesla Model 3 making $73,000, earlier this year.
Lloyds Auctions chief operations officer Lee Hames said the company had seen this trend with many brand-new cars recently as wait times become longer and longer.
Mr Hames said wait times for new vehicles were usually a minimum of 12 months and in some cases up to two years or more.
"People are selling their vehicles as they may have purchased them a while ago and have bought something else in the meantime due to the long wait times," he said.
"A lot of people also switched to electric cars due to the fuel price hike and are deciding to keep their electric cars over their combustion engine cars."
