Walk the streets of Bali's main tourist areas and you would never think it was in the midst of a disease crisis that has its neighbours living in fear.
The popular Indonesian holiday island last week confirmed it had 63 cases of foot and mouth disease, a debilitating livestock condition that has the potential to destroy stock - and severely disrupt those who rely on it for their living.
Here, on the streets of Seminyak, a popular haunt for Australian tourists, the presence of foot and mouth disease is not on the radar for locals.
Taxi drivers, retail workers and restaurant staff - few have heard of foot and mouth disease or of its presence in Bali.
A bar manager, who did not wish to be named, had heard of FMD and knew it was present in other parts of Indonesia. But he was unaware it had reached Bali.
His parents own a farm in the northern parts of the island - mainly crops but a few livestock - and he was not sure if they knew of the disease outbreak as well.
"I must tell them," he said.
Workers at the meat retailer and restaurant Boy N Cow, were also unaware of the existence of foot and mouth disease, but that may have had more to do with language difficulties.
Told there was an outbreak north of Ubud, one of the workers, Made, immediately responded: "That's far from here. Because it is far from here I never heard that."
Made said there were no cattle in Seminyak or Kuta, where many Australians stay.
Australian tourists in Bali appear to be more aware of the disease threat.
Michael and Kathryn Finn, from Terrigal, north of Sydney, have been in Bali for a month, and had heard of the outbreak on social media.
During their stay they had ventured from Seminyak into the rural areas for a bike tour.
"We were mainly around the rice paddies and didn't see any animals, except when they were being transported," Michael said.
The couple, who had been to Bali a number of times before, noted the lack of oxen usually seen working in paddocks in rural Bali.
"We haven't seen any oxen or cattle, and you usually see oxen carrying things on the farms," Michael said.
Kathryn, who was in England during its horrific foot and mouth outbreak in the early 2000s, recalled having to disinfect all her clothes before they were shipped back to Australia, and said they would likely wash and disinfect their shoes this time before returning home.
One point Michael made was that a visit to the Australian consulate in Denpasar the previous day gave no warning about FMD.
"I didn't see any signs about it. They still have all the stuff about masks and washing your hands for COVID."
He did, however, see a warning sign for African swine fever in the consulate.
Young Adelaide couple Maddie and George, who did not wish to give their surnames, have been in Bali for two days of a 12-day stay.
Maddie said she saw stories on the TV news before leaving Australia about foot and mouth in Bali.
As for precautions upon returning to Australia, they were not sure what to do.
"I have no idea," said George. "I haven't heard of any precautions we would have to take."
Melbourne duo Kiara Blackwood and Michaela Birt had both heard of the foot and mouth disease outbreak on social media.
Michaela, who had been in Bali for a few days, said she had been on a hike near Ubud and had seen cattle.
She said she would likely leave the shoes she wore on that hike in Bali.
Kiara left Melbourne early Monday morning and recalled seeing a sign at Melbourne airport warning of FMD in Bali.
When Australian Community Media flew out of Melbourne on Sunday there was no signage in the international terminal of the threat of FMD.
There was, however, an Australian Government banner warning travellers not to bring pork or meat products when they returned to Australia due to the threat of African swine fever.
There was also no announcement or literature on the Jetstar flight to Bali, nor was there any signs in the arrival halls of Denpasar Airport.
