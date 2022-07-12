Farm Online
Murray Watt Indonesia trip for foot and mouth disease

By Liv Casben
July 12 2022 - 6:00am
Ag Min heads to Indonesia to talk foot and mouth disease

Australia's agriculture minister will head to Jakarta for high-level government talks about Indonesia's response to an outbreak of foot and mouth disease.

