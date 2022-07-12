Ag Min heads to Indonesia to talk foot and mouth disease

Australia's agriculture minister will head to Jakarta for high-level government talks about Indonesia's response to an outbreak of foot and mouth disease.
Australia's Agriculture Minister Murray Watt will head to Jakarta for high-level talks with the Indonesian government over its response to foot and mouth disease.
Advertisement
The highly contagious livestock disease was detected in the archipelago in May and spread to Bali last week.
"They are as concerned about this as we are, if not more so because it is running through their country," Senator Watt told a press conference in Sydney on Tuesday.
READ MORE:
The spread of the disease to Bali has increased the chances of the disease reaching Australia, which is free of foot and mouth, because of the large traveller numbers between the two countries.
"We know how serious this is and we are determined to stop it getting into our country," Senator Watt said.
"I will be making clear to the Indonesian government that we are more than happy to continue supporting them in their efforts."
Senator Watt, who will head to Indonesia on Wednesday, told AAP the government is taking action to stop the disease from reaching Australia.
"This two-pronged approach is about strengthening our biosecurity defences at home, and supporting Indonesia to manage and contain its own outbreak," he said.
Last week, biosecurity measures were strengthened at Australian airports after the livestock disease was discovered in the holiday destination of Bali.
Each flight returning from Indonesia or coming in from Indonesia is being boarded by biosecurity officers and a message is being played to passengers about the threat of foot and mouth disease, and what they can do to stop it.
Extra detector dogs are also operating at Darwin and Cairns airports.
Foot and mouth disease would cost the domestic agriculture industry $80 billion if it spread here.
Last week, the minister met with about 80 farm, food and biosecurity groups to share information on the government's new measures.
"We have increased the number of passengers who are being screened. We have increased the luggage that's being screened. We've increased parcels that are being screened," Mr Watt said on Tuesday.
Also travelling to Indonesia are National Farmers' Federation president Fiona Simson and Australia's Chief Veterinary Officer Mark Schipp.
Ms Simson, who is flying to Jakarta on Tuesday, says Australia must help Indonesia fight the disease.
Advertisement
"Indonesia is one of our most important trade and diplomatic partners," she told AAP.
"We're working closely with Minister Watt and supporting him on this trip to Indonesia to understand the situation first hand and explore options for how we can support our partners in Indonesia."
Farmers are also urging people returning to Australia from holidays in Bali to throw out their thongs before arriving to help stop the spread of foot and mouth disease.
Ms Simson said travellers who buy themselves a new pair of shoes after their holiday will be performing an act of national service.
"Foot and mouth disease loves to hitchhike on shoes," Ms Simson said.
"That means your dirty old holiday pluggers could be the thing that brings this disaster to our shores."
Advertisement
Travellers should clean off their footwear, wash their clothes, avoid going near any animals while abroad and avoid animal contact when they return.
*Australian Associated Press
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.