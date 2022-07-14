Connectivity and trust were some of the key barriers to agtech adoption discussed at a forum in Toowoomba on Wednesday.
Organised by the Toowoomba and Surat Basin Enterprise, the 400M Agrifood Innovation Forum attracted a crowd of 200, eager to hear from industry about opportunities to grow their agribusinesses.
TSBE agtech and innovation manager Stephen Dummett said it had been a fantastic event with 26 speakers and 20 trade stalls to get the crowd talking.
"The speakers that we've had have been unbelievable and they are really hitting the mark for us," Mr Dummett said.
"We're understanding why there is a challenge around agtech adoption and we're looking at how we can address that.
"From an innovator's point of view, they need to get in the head of the farmer and understand the challenges that they're experiencing and how they can actually benefit the farmer."
Mr Dummett said conversations were starting to move beyond agricultural $100 billion production value by 2030 goal.
"I think it's more about creating efficiencies within the farming sector, increasing productivity, doing things smarter," he said.
"So we've got challenges around labour and how do we solve that - it's through robotics, artificial intelligence and automation."
