Namoi Cotton ambushed by shareholder `first strike' vote

Pushy Namoi Cotton shareholder leads unusual AGM `first strike'

Andrew Marshall
Andrew Marshall
July 26 2022 - 4:00am
Namoi Cotton's ginning volumes and profitability prospects may have rebounded, but company directors have taken an unexpected kick in the guts, copping a "first strike" against their remuneration report at the annual general meeting.

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

