Farm Online
Home/Politics

Dutch farmers protest government plans to reduce nitrogen emissions

July 27 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dutch farmers' activists have dumped manure in protest at the government's nitrogen policy. (EPA PHOTO)

Dutch farmers have protested government plans to reduce nitrogen emissions by dumping manure and rubbish on highways and setting fires alongside roads - the latest actions in a summer of discontent.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.