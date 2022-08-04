According to the Department of Social Services, only 2.9 per cent of pensioners (74,000 of the 2.6 million) receive income from employment. This low figure is because for every $1 work income over $480 per fortnight ($12,480 pa), a pensioner loses 50c of their fortnightly pension, in addition to the pension income being taxable. Removing or lifting the age pension income test will help resolve some of Australia's worker shortages and provide a better standard of living for our pensioners.