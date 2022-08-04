Farm Online
Home/Dairy
Comment

Australian Dairy Farmers plans to work with new government on important issues

By By Rick Gladigau, Adf President
August 4 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ESSENTIAL SERVICE: ADF has been able to secure a Ministerial direction to have agriculture visa applications prioritised as part of confirming the dairy sector's status as an essential service.

The May 2022 federal election resulted in a change of government to the Australian Labor Party (ALP) with a 77 out of 151 seat majority in the House of Representatives.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.