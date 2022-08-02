Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Negative IOD expected to lead to wet spring for most of Australia

By Ben Domensino, Weatherzone
Updated August 2 2022 - 11:55pm, first published 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This map shows the rainfall totals that have a 75 per cent chance of occurring for September to November across Australia. Source: Bureau of Meteorology.

A wet spring could be on the cards for large parts of Australia with a negative Indian Ocean Dipole now officially underway in the Indian Ocean.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.