Calf Care and Management Workshop was hosted in Tanunda, SA, on Wednesday facilitated by DairySA with over 20 attendees mostly local to the Barossa and the Mid North, but with one attendee making the trip from Mannum, SA.
Willunga, SA, vet Simon Edwards presented the session and worked with farmers to get the most out of the session.
Advertisement
RELATED:
Colostrum, hygiene, scours, shed set ups and weaning were among the topics of discussion and were sections of the Dairy Australia published manual - Rearing Health Calves.
Many producers found the session informative with one attendee from Springton, SA, recognising the value of the workshop and how a prior workshop has changed her practices on farm.
DairySA regional extension officer Shannon Logan has been newly appointed and took the opportunity to introduce herself to those in attendance.
Want to read more stories like this?
Sign up below to receive our e-newsletter delivered fresh to your email in-box twice a week.
Journalist for Stock Journal. Kiara was in classified sales at Stock Journal before joining the editorial team. Kiara completed a Bachelor of Communication (journalism) at Deakin University in 2020.
Journalist for Stock Journal. Kiara was in classified sales at Stock Journal before joining the editorial team. Kiara completed a Bachelor of Communication (journalism) at Deakin University in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.