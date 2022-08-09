Farm Online

Bob Hawke Landcare Award finalists announced for 2022

August 9 2022 - 1:00am
Dr Mary Retallack (SA), Geoff Bassett (NSW) and Bruce Maynard (NSW) are the 2022 finalists for the Bob Hawke Landcare Award. Photos - Supplied.

Landcare Australia has announced the three finalists for the 2022 Bob Hawke Landcare Award - all outstanding leaders and innovators in a diverse range of landcare projects.

