SUGARCANE country situated midway between Brisbane and the Gold Coast is being presented as both a land banking opportunity and having the potential for sand mining.
Located on Mill Road at Steiglitz, the 29 hectare (72 acre) property is mapped within the Jacobs Well Key Resource Area and is currently zoned rural under the Gold Coast City Plan.
The property features two homes and sheds and is currently used to grow cane and soybeans.
In addition to sugar and beans, the farm is netting about $46,000/year from the sale of mulch and silage for cattle. There is said to be an opportunity to significantly increase income from both of these activities.
The property, which is located close to Moreton Bay and the Logan River, also has a considerable volume of sand, providing an opportunity for sand mining.
The property also has easy access to the Pacific Motorway and the future Coomera Connector, a major north-south road corridor to be constructed between Loganholme and Nerang.
Expressions of interest close with Colliers on August 24.
Contact Adam Rubie, 0413 432 911, Brendan Hogan, 0422 561 295, Rawdon Briggs, 0428 651 144, Colliers.
