Legband EID on offer for goats

An electronic identification leg band device for use in dairy, earless and miniature goats has been granted full accreditation status.
From the start of March next year, dairy, earless and miniature goat producers will be required to fit a National Livestock Identification System device to the animal when completing a movement and the movement must be recorded in the database.
The accreditation was granted by Integrity Systems Company on recommendation by the NLIS standards committee, in collaboration with state and territory departments.
SAFEMEAT's advisory group chairperson Andrew Henderson said his organisation supported the move to ensure that suitable identification options were available to underpin goat traceability nationally.
"With biosecurity threats on our doorstep it is critical to fast-track alternative traceability options for dairy, earless and miniature goat producers," he said.
ISC chief executive officer Jane Weatherley said: "The goat leg band identification devices are electronically readable and now give dairy, earless and miniature goat producers an alternative to conventional ear tags, to help them meet their traceability requirements."
Goat Industry Council of Australia president John Falkenhagen said Australian goat rangeland producers, dairy producers and small breeders provided high-quality exports that required the highest standard of assurance. "Giving another identification option for our producers to assist with traceability and product assurance will help protect this standard so we can continue to stand by what we sell," he said.
For dairy, earless and miniature goat producers ready to utilise the leg band device, the leg bands manufactured by Datamars can be purchased through registered rural suppliers.
