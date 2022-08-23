Farm Online
Home/Beef

Goat legband EID now available ahead of mandatory tagging

August 23 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Legband EID on offer for goats

An electronic identification leg band device for use in dairy, earless and miniature goats has been granted full accreditation status.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.