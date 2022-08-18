BEEF cattle producers are increasing the size of stud herds or registering a greater proportion of their calves with breed societies in a show of confidence in the ongoing strength of the bull and elite female market.
Just-released figures from the Australian Registered Cattle Breeders Association show beef cattle registrations across 37 breed societies hit a new record in 2021, totalling 154,042. This was 8,291 registrations, or six per cent, above the previous year level.
Advertisement
ARCBA executive director Alex McDonald said an increase was expected but the strength of that lift did surprise.
It was certainly an indication producers were anticipating the market would stay strong and they would be able to sell more bulls down the track, he said.
"It all speaks to the ongoing growth of the herd and the optimism in the cattle industry at the moment," he said.
"Bull selling was very strong last year and from what we've seen so far, bull sales are going to be even stronger this year. In a number of sales that have already taken place, averages were between $15,000 and $25,000 which is a great sign this early in the season."
ALSO IN BEEF:
The seedstock boom has been led by British breeds and their Australian derivatives, which were up 49.4 per cent, while tropical breeds were up 22.8pc and European 12.9pc.
The largest single breed increase, however, was in Wagyu with primary registrations going from 15,898 to 20,141 - a 20pc jump.
The spread of Wagyu genetics through the Australian herd has put the breed in third position on the table of registrations in terms of volume.
The Angus breed still tops the list, with 49,488 primary registrations and 21,272 secondary in 2021, which was a 32pc increase on the previous year.
Brahmans came in second with 11,918 primary and 21169 secondary, followed by Wagyu, then Herefords, Santa Gertrudis and Droughtmasters.
An incredible 66,362 animals were listed in secondary registrations, which was the highest in two decades, Mr McDonald reported.
Secondary registrations include commercial animals, bred for seedstock production but not entered into society herd books.
Membership registrations with beef societies also reached a record 10,553, up from 7199.
Mr McDonald explained that was partly due to around 2000 commercial members of Angus Australia having converted to full membership.
Angus Australia decided to increase commercial fees to the same as seedstock producers, arguing the value received was the same. Producers clearly agreed, because membership did not fall off a cliff as a result.
"If you take out that Angus increase, there was still an overall increase of about 10pc," Mr McDonald said.
Advertisement
"A lot more new members are joining breed associations than those resigning.
"Again, that reflects a widespread optimism in the cattle industry."
Red Angus membership numbers doubled; Brangus jumped by 59 members; Droughtmasters by 49 members and Highland Cattle member numbers lifted by 44.
Simmentals led the European breeds, lifting from 237 to 422.
Wagyu memberships jumped from 672 to 743 and Speckle Parks from 180 to 521.
Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.
Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.