Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Case IH launches its Patriot 50 series sprayers at 2022 Aon AgQuip field days

Melody Labinsky
By Melody Labinsky
August 23 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Big rig: Case IH crop protection global product manager Brent Bast and Case IH ANZ Patriot product manager Jason Wood with the 4450 Patriot sprayer.

When Case IH's new Patriot 50 series sprayers start rolling out into paddocks across Australia, the first thing farmers will notice is the incredible ride experience.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melody Labinsky

Melody Labinsky

National machinery and agtech writer

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.