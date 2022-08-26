Numbers of cattle on feed hold strong

NUMBERS of cattle on feed remain strong, with the latest national feedlot survey results showing 1,195,466 head were on feed the June 2022 quarter.
While that was a decrease of 74,461 on the previous quarter, it is still a traditionally strong figure.
Each state recorded slight reductions with the highest percentage change in Western Australia, according to the figures released by the Australian Lot Feeders' Association and Meat & Livestock Australia,
Queensland decreased by 5.4 per cent to 708,052 head, New South Wales decreased by 1.5pc to 335,064 head, Victoria decreased by 1.9pc to 61,362 head and South Australia decreased by 20.7pc to 36,098 head. Western Australia decreased by 25.2pc to 54,890 head which is in line with the seasonal nature of feedlot production in that state at that time of year.
ALFA president Barb Madden said the continuation of historically high numbers on feed reinforced the importance of the grainfed beef sector to the Australian beef industry.
"These results are evidence of the long-term confidence placed in the lot feeding industry and its critical role in supplying a consistent, high-quality beef," Mrs Madden said.
Total capacity in the June quarter reached 1,472,046, the second highest on record, following the highest achieved in the previous quarter, with a modest drop of 13,668 head.
"The capacity results show that the feedlot sector continues to show resilience despite headwinds such as elevated input costs and herd rebuilding conditions that have limited cattle supply," Mrs Madden said.
Ripley Atkinson, MLA Senior Market Information Analyst said that feedlot pens across the country continued to have high utilisation rates.
"National utilisation ended the June quarter at 81pc. While utilisation softened slightly by 4pc from the previous quarter to March 2022 it was still 10pc up on the previous year," he said.
These stable utilisation results, despite tight cattle supplies and higher input costs, indicates that confidence amongst lot feeders remained robust through the quarter."
