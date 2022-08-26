Farm Online
Home/Beef

Feedlot numbers show slight decrease but total stays well above 1m

August 26 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Numbers of cattle on feed hold strong

NUMBERS of cattle on feed remain strong, with the latest national feedlot survey results showing 1,195,466 head were on feed the June 2022 quarter.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.