THE Riverina's Glen Emu Station has sold at an Elders auction for $150.50/acre, delivering a $16.1 million pay day on the 43,334 hectare (107,078 acre) pastoral property.
Bought by Bill and Pip Ryan, Curragh, Hay, the aggregation at Balranald was offered by Mark and Lee Newnham, Hay, and father and son team Robert and Andrew Hiscock, Kilmore, Victoria.
Marketing agent Matt Horne, Elders, Deniliquin, said the sale was in line with pre-auction expectations, setting a benchmark in values for pastoral country in the region.
The aggregation comprised of four adjoining properties: Glen Emu (12,673ha/31,315 acres), Ettrick 12,804ha/31,639 acres), Llanover Downs (10,331ha/25,528 acres), and Glen Dee (7525ha/18,594 acres).
The property has 23 main paddocks with a central laneway system.
Glen Emu is described as having a healthy mix of annual and perennial salt bushs, blue bush, trefoil clover, grasses and native herbages.
The property features secure stock water sourced from the Murrumbidgee River with a reticulated pipeline system servicing tanks and troughs. There are also dams and two bores.
Improvements include a recently refurbished seven stand shearing shed with steel yards and three sets of outlying yards. There are also goat traps with containment yards two sets of steel cattle yards, an additional six stand shearing shed and sheds.
There is modern four bedroom main residence, a second large homestead, and guest and worker accommodation.
The Glen Emu aggregation was initially offered as a whole. Contracts had also been prepared to sell individual properties, if it had been required.
The marketing of Glen Emu Station was handled by Matt Horne, Jason Telford and Peter Robertson from Elders.
