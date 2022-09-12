Farm Online
Draft constitution the next step in move to Cattle Australia

September 12 2022 - 2:00am
Next steps taken in shift to new grassfed producer body

The next step in moves to set up a new grassfed cattle peak industry body called Cattle Australia is underway, with a draft constitution now with Cattle Council of Australia members for consideration ahead of a vote to endorse it on October 4.

