Next steps taken in shift to new grassfed producer body

The next step in moves to set up a new grassfed cattle peak industry body called Cattle Australia is underway, with a draft constitution now with Cattle Council of Australia members for consideration ahead of a vote to endorse it on October 4.
CCA president Lloyd Hick said the draft was prepared with input from a broad cross-section of grassfed cattle producers and industry representative groups.
"All producers can now see that they're getting a governance structure that allows for the democratic election of its leaders," Mr Hick said.
"I thank the restructure steering committee for their input, which laid the foundations of this constitution.
"Since then, we have consulted with the State Farming Organisations - CCA's founding members - to improve the document.
"While there have been some minor changes, they only strengthen and clarify matters, or have been made on legal advice. None have changed the intent of the draft constitution.
"What we now have, is a constitution that provides a consultative and representative framework for everyone in the grassfed beef cattle industry.
"Producers can now see how the new organisation will run that will be both democratic and transparent.
"This means producers will now have the collective power to ensure their industry body always functions in the best possible way.
"The state farming organisations will no longer be at the core of the organisation, and I thank them for making this sacrifice for the good of our industry.
"The SFOs and individual members will now vote to endorse the constitution at a Special General Meeting on 4 October.
"Now is the time for our industry to unite. This constitution gives our people the opportunity to be the best-represented industry in Australian agriculture.
"I encourage all producers to sign up for Cattle Australia. This allows them to nominate for a board or policy council position if they have a passion to make a difference.
"This has been a long road, but we are nearly at the end and there's a brighter future ahead for all."
The Cattle Australia draft constitution can be viewed at: https://bit.ly/3DfYWSS
