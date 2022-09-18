Farm Online
Home/Beef

Methane, measuring marbling and animal medicine: Beef briefs

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
September 18 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Methane mitigation the talk of beef and dairy

GREATER dairy beef integration will be a key pillar in meeting the challenge of greenhouse gas mitigation for animal-sourced food industries, an Irish cattle genetics expert says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.