Methane mitigation the talk of beef and dairy

GREATER dairy beef integration will be a key pillar in meeting the challenge of greenhouse gas mitigation for animal-sourced food industries, an Irish cattle genetics expert says.
Dr Andrew Cromie, from the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation, spoke at this week's Growing Beef from Dairy national conference.
He described the need to lift beef production from dairy herds as both a major challenge and and major opportunity for the Irish ag-food industry.
"Genetic gain has a major role to play and genomics will be key to delivering increased genetic gain because it will provide surety and confidence for calf rearers and ensure they stay with this system," he said.
"If we can succeed in dairy beef integration, I am confident that will flow onto success in many other challenges we all in the livestock industry face collectively - be it in Ireland, Europe or globally. That is profitability, sustainability and greenhouse gas emissions."
The hybrid conference, hosted by Dairy Australia and held in Attwood Victoria, brought together farmers, researchers, service providers and supply chain stakeholders to discuss the latest on beef and dairy breeding strategies and supply chain opportunities.
Farmonline will publish extensive coverage from the numerous Australian and international speakers at the event in coming weeks.
SUPERMARKET giant Coles is partnering with the beef industry to trial a new feed supplement that greatly reduces methane emissions from cattle
Coles is partnering with Mort & Co Grassdale Feedlot in Queensland on Australia's largest commercial feedlot trial of feed supplement Bovaer.
DSM, the developer of Bovaer, is also a partner in the trial.
International studies have already shown Bovaer, which is broken down as part of the natural digestive process of the animal, to be successful in reducing methane emissions.
A recent study funded by Meat & Livestock Australia found Bovaer, which is added to cattle feed at the rate of just a quarter-teaspoon per day, to reduce methane emissions by between 60 and 90 pe cent.
This trial, however, will be the first in Australia to test the feed supplement in a real-world, large-scale commercial feedlot of industry size and scale.
More than 9000 head will form part of the trial, and Coles will provide grading data to be analysed. Specialised cattle veterinarians and researchers Bovine Dynamics will produce a research paper outlining the findings of the study to be then published in a scientific peer-reviewed journal.
Australian Country Choice and Greenham are the first commercial beef customers to incorporate MEQ Probe technology at their processing facilities to ensure accurate and consistent marbling measurements of their beef products.
ACC and Greenham's interest in the technology was sparked when MEQ Probe received commercial conditional accreditation from industry peak body, Aus-Meat earlier this year for its accurate measurement of MSA marbling.
It is currently the only industry-accredited, hot measure technology for beef marbling in the world.
Unlike cold measurement methods, MEQ Probe's landmark technology does not require beef carcases to be chilled in order to measure marbling. This way, processors gain more time to determine their cut design plans to optimise the carcase value and allocation into branded ranges.
The technology creates opportunities to save chiller space and cut down on energy consumption. Working with hot carcases also provides valuable yield and occupational health and safety improvements in the boning room.
Moreover, the information gathered by the probe about individual carcases is fed back in real-time, allowing processors to share insights quickly through the supply chain, from distributors to retailers, consumers and producers.
A unique sector of the livestock industry's contribution to a sustainable future has been outlined in a new report from Animal Medicines Australia.
AMA executive director Ben Stapley said the Australian animal health sector was working hard to supply essential products and services that enhance the health and sustainability of Australia's livestock and companion animal industries.
"Understanding and embracing the complex relationship between human health and animal health within an environment that we share is critical to ensuring a sustainable and resilient future for Australia," he said.
"In this report, we describe the role animal medicines play in ensuring Australians have access to safe, nutritious and affordable food, improving the health and wellbeing of the people and animals that make up our communities, and contributing to the health and biodiversity of our natural environment.
"The global vision of a more sustainable future cannot be achieved by one sector alone."
Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.
