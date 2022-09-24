Australian farmers are most worried about inflation and rising costs, a national survey has found.
Of course the vagaries of the weather feature highly as does ongoing workforce issues and economic uncertainty.
With the feared foot and mouth disease knocking on the door as well, biosecurity has made it onto the list of the special Roy Morgan survey of Australian farmers.
Of the 1230 farmers interviewed for the study, more than a quarter identified inflation and costs among their biggest current challenges.
One in five mentioned the weather.
The agribusiness survey found there were notable differences across the states and Territories.
Weather was the main issue in the flood affected states of New South Wales and Queensland, and inflation and costs the number one issue elsewhere.
The results are based on the 1230 online interviews conducted June and July.
Farmers were asked, unprompted, what were the biggest farming challenges they were currently facing.
Thirteen per cent raised staffing issues given the pandemic's border closures are still impacting the backpacker army traditionally relied on to work on farms.
Around a third of those who mentioned biosecurity concerns directly referred to the emerging threat of FMD.
Some of the comments made by farmers during the survey:
"Costs going up, interest rates rising, and the big divide between rural communities and city folks where it seems they make a lot of decisions that aren't in the best interest of the rural people."
"It was drought and fire. Now it is rain and sodden pastures. Unable to move stock or sell stock because trucks cannot pick up the animals."
"Our biggest challenges have been the extreme weather conditions, from severe drought to torrential rainfall."
"Managing expenses and getting knowledgeable staff who have good understanding of working safely and without continuous supervision."
"Input costs and availability of products. Government legislation and red tape - no understanding of the importance of the agricultural industry and industry's advancement in sustainable farming (climate change, live export etc)."
Roy Morgan chief executive Michele Levine said farmers have faced varying conditions over the past year and key issues emerging surround inflation and rising costs as well as the challenges posed by wild weather.
"More than a quarter (26pc) of Australian farmers cited inflation and rising costs among their biggest current challenges - hardly surprising when considering Australia faces its highest level of inflation for over 20 years and the sharpest interest rate increases since 1994," she said.
Ms Levine said agriculture's business confidence was flying high throughout much of the past year.
"However, in recent months as concerns about inflation, rising costs, 'wild weather' and staffing issues have increased confidence has dropped off."
She said challenges faced by farmers, and the agribusiness industry in general, were vitally important to Australia's economic prosperity.
Exports of beef, other meats and wheat are among Australia's largest trade earners and the agribusiness sector employs hundreds of thousands of people.
Ms Levine also said the farmers also provided an insight into their perceptions of, and experiences with about 60 key agribusiness brands, offering their trust and distrust of those brands.
Top of the list for comments were the banks ANZ, Commonwealth and Westpac along with Rabobank.
Others attracting good or bad "comments" were Elders (most comments), Baristoc, Bayer, CRT, Fonterra, Incitec Pivot, Monsanto, Norco, Nufarm and Nutrien.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
