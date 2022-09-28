The final talk of the session, however, was presented by a PhD student from the United States who successfully used CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing to produce a bull which looked completely normal but was missing the tissue required to produce sperm. The implication was that you could insert spermatic tissue from a high genetic merit bull, and then use these modified bulls as a chimeric delivery system. I had to pick my jaw up off the floor multiple times during this session - certainly, the future is now.