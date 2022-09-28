Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Advances in genetics featured at 12th World Congress of Genetics Applied to Livestock Production

By Ee Cheng Ooi*
September 28 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dutch farmers are protesting about new restrictions on livestock numbers. Picture by Nancy Beijersbergen/Shutterstock.com.

One of the benefits of doing a PhD is the opportunity to travel and share your work with other people - which helps, in a small way, to make up for the significant decrease in income and the gruelling marathon of writing a 100,000 word thesis.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.