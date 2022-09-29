Farm Online
Arding: Former CSIRO research station sold at auction

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated September 29 2022 - 10:41pm, first published 10:00pm
A former CSIRO research station located in the heart of NSW's New England region has sold at auction.

FORMER 325 hectare (803 acre) New England CSIRO research station Arding has sold above expectations at auction for $8.2 million.

