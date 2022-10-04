A price of $5.7 million has been placed on the remaining farm country of Garawang at Georgetown in the Mid North which is still for sale.
No price has been given for the two other parcels sold by Ray White Rural South Australia.
This remaining parcel is the hill grazing land across 792 hectares (1956 acres) on two titles.
Garawang is a well known sheep market topper in this high rainfall part of the world located 5km east of Georgetown, 34km south west of Jamestown.
Garawang originally went to the market with its full 978ha (2418 acres).
Waz and Trish Baum's Allanbie 427ha (1055 acres) at Nantawarra , an hour to the south of Garawang, sold for $3033 per acre late last month at a public auction.
Garawang's flexible enterprise mix including broadacre cropping, hay production and livestock options.
"The property is located in one of the best and most reliable agricultural areas in SA," agent Daniel Schell said.
The selling campaign for Garawang as a whole end earlier last month.
Those parcels currently under contract include the majority of the arable farming land on the eastern portion of the property.
Agents say this remaining portion of Garawang presents an outstanding opportunity to secure a high rainfall grazing property presented in great heart, testament to the conservative stocking by the owner.
On this remaining land, there is also about 100ha of fertile arable farming land well suited to both continuous cropping program or growing fodder crops to support increased livestock capacity.
It has a managers residence with three bedrooms and a two-stand shearing shed with good adjoining steel sheep yards.
An extra set of steel sheep yards are located in the centre of the property.
It is well watered via five equipped bores.
For more information contact Daniel Schell on 0415 436379 or Geoff Schell on 0418 842421.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
