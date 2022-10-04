Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Banana plants on infected properties will get the chop across the Top End

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
October 4 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
All banana plants, not just those showing signs of infection, will be removed and destroyed on 42 properties in the Top End.

Banana plants will get the chop on more than 40 properties in the Northern Territory in a national plan to head off the outbreak of banana freckle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.