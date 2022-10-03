Cattle Australia vote to go ahead, despite turmoil

IN a sign of the depth of division over grassfed cattle producer representation, the country's largest State Farming Organisation, NSW Farmers, has registered two companies, Grassfed Cattle Australia and Premium Cattle Australia, with the Australian Business Register.
The registrations, made yesterday, suggest NSW Farmers may look to establish an entity in direct competition with the new advocacy body planned, which is to be called Cattle Australia.
The vote to progress the move to Cattle Australia, which would replace the existing peak body Cattle Council of Australia with a more democratic and agile organisation, looks set to go ahead this morning, despite serious legal hurdles being presented by NSW Farmers.
NSW Farmers does not believe Cattle Australia will adequately represent producers, particularly southern producers. It believes the planned constitution is unfair and undemocratic.
Even with a yes vote from Cattle Council members today, without NSW Farmers' support, it will not be possible for Cattle Australia to run elections for new directors.
Under the Corporations Act 2001, unanimous founding member support would be required. The country's SFOs are the founding members.
All are in support of the new body except NSW Farmers.
NSW Farmers issued a statement this morning saying as a founding member of Cattle Council, it has a range of rights and would look to uphold these on behalf of its cattle producing members in NSW.
NSW Farmers says given the proposed plan on the table at today's special general meeting is now untenable, it calls on Cattle Council to urgently recommence discussions with all relevant parties for the purpose of developing an alternative, modernised governance structure which appropriately recognises the contribution and ongoing role of founding members.
It says it 'stands ready' to join such a discussion.
Going back to the drawing board, however, does not appear a viable option, given many years of such work has failed to garner total support of all involved and the new federal government does not appear to have the appetite for funding it.
Several prominent cattle producer leaders have urged the industry 'not to let the search for perfect get in the way of good.'
It is believed Cattle Council's plan, in the event of a yes vote this morning, is to apply for appropriate ASIC permission to complete the process by running elections for a Cattle Australia board.
A statement is expected from Cattle Council later today.
Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.
