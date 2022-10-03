Farm Online
Home/Beef

NSW Farmers registers the business names Grassfed Cattle Australia and Premium Cattle Australia

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
Updated October 3 2022 - 11:19pm, first published 11:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cattle Australia vote to go ahead, despite turmoil

IN a sign of the depth of division over grassfed cattle producer representation, the country's largest State Farming Organisation, NSW Farmers, has registered two companies, Grassfed Cattle Australia and Premium Cattle Australia, with the Australian Business Register.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.