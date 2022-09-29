SFOs declare support for new grassfed cattle producer body

THE overwhelming majority of state farming organisations that are the founding members of Cattle Council of Australia say they will support efforts to establish a new body to represent the grassfed cattle producer.
Livestock SA, the Northern Territory Cattlemen's Association, the Victorian Farmers Federation, AgForce, the Tasmanian Farmers and Graziers Association and the WA Farmers Federation have encouraged members of Cattle Council to vote in favour of Cattle Australia at Tuesday's special general meeting.
A joint media release issued this afternoon said these organisations stand 'side by side with CCA in their endeavour to revitalise the peak industry body representing the interests of grassfed cattle producers.'
The statement comes in the aftermath of NSW Farmers saying it will not support the move to a new body, called Cattle Australia.
Here is what the SFOs said:
"Cattle Australia will take the good from Cattle Council and build on those strengths. We will get this right, for the good of our industry today and into the future," said Livestock SA president Joe Keynes.
"This is the best opportunity for meaningful reform that I've seen in my working life. Cattle Australia provides a unified, visible, and influential voice focused on delivering clear leadership and direction for the industry," said AgForce cattle board president Will Wilson.
"The key difference with the new governance structure, is that Cattle Australia will be driven by a board chosen by the very people it represents - grassfed cattle producers," said Victorian Farmers Federation livestock president Steven Harrison.
"All the pieces are in place to create a significantly more powerful representative body, with the interests of beef producers at its core," said Northern Territory Cattlemen's Association president David Connolly.
"Now is the time for the sector to unite and put their faith in the cattle producers of Australia to elect a board that will give the sector the representation it deserves," said Tasmanian Farmers and Graziers Association CEO Hugh Christie.
"The new Constitution gives Cattle Australia a fresh start and now is the time for producers and industry to get behind the new organisation," said WA Farmers Federation CEO, Trevor Whittington.
"It's time for our industry to unite with collective goodwill and trust by endorsing the proposed Cattle Australia Constitution," said Cattle Council president Lloyd Hick.
The Cattle Australia constitution will be reviewed after two years, to ensure it is fit for purpose and functioning as intended.
The special general meeting will be held on 4 October 2022 at 11am (AEDT).
ALSO IN BEEF:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.