Tamworth beef producer Jack's Creek wins the World's Best Ribeye Steak award at the World Beef Challenge 2022

Mark Kriedemann
Mark Kriedemann
October 5 2022 - 8:00pm
The World Beef Challenge awards were presented in Dublin. Photo: Supplied

Jack's Creek Wagyu has proved a winner, yet again, bringing home the World's Best Ribeye Steak award from the World Steak Challenge 2022.

