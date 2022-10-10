Farm Online
Home/Property

There's still no end in sight for Australia's rural property price boom

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated October 10 2022 - 11:47pm, first published 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Interest rates have not scared off those still willing to pay the big bucks for Aussie farms.

Rural property prices are still bucking the trend of the house price falls being experienced across the wider property market.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.