The stage has been set for what will most likely be another record year of new tractor sales across the nation.
That's the view of Tractor and Machinery Association of Australia executive director Gary Northover, who said sales in September were in line with the same month last year.
He said this result was in spite of the series of weather events across the eastern states and several public holidays.
National tractor sales are now tracking 2.1 per cent ahead for the year-to-date.
Mr Northover said this was on the back of the ongoing strength of the agricultural sector, combined with the temporary full expensing program.
"On this subject we continue to lobby government to consider extending this program beyond the current end date of June 2023," he said.
"There is a concern that an abrupt end to this program could be damaging to the industry at a time of rising interest rates and a possible recession."
On a state by state basis, sales in NSW rose 1pc for the month to sit 1pc behind last year.
Queensland increased 11pc and is tracking 13pc ahead for the year-to-date.
Sales in Victoria dipped 9pc month-on-month and are down 1pc for the year.
Western Australia sales increased 10pc for the month and are 2pc ahead for the year-to-date.
South Australian figures dipped 6pc and Tasmanian sales dropped 31pc.
In the Northern Territory sales fell 60pc, following a major 89pc rise the month prior.
Read more:
Mr Northover said sales of small tractors were down a touch in September but were offset by a strong month for larger tractors.
"While unit numbers were broadly in line with the same month last year, in dollar terms this September was up 13pc on last September due to the impact of the larger machine sales," he said.
The under 30 kilowatt (40 horsepower) category was down 7pc but remains 9pc ahead for the year-to-date.
Sales in the 30 to 75kw (40 to 100hp) range fell 4pc but are 3pc ahead for the year-to-date, while sales in the 75 to 150kw (100 to 200hp) category rose 1pc to finish 3pc behind for the year-to-date.
In the 150kw (200hp) plus range sales increased 18pc for the month and are now 1pc ahead for the year-to-date.
Harvester sales are up 5pc for the year-to-date and more than 1000 units are expected to be sold in 2022.
September marked another dip in baler sales, with the category down 28pc, while out-front mower sales fell by 20pc.
Mr Northover said predictions of when the current boom in sales might end were difficult to make at present.
"Our recent Dealer Business Sentiment Survey conducted in August revealed expectations from dealers of a continuation of strong demand, however some observers have begun to sense a slight slowdown in the ordering process," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.