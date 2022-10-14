Farm Online
Claas Lexion and Xerion machinery a good fit for Arlie Carter

October 14 2022 - 2:00am
WA farmer Arlie Carter has upgraded his machinery fleet in recent years to include two Claas Lexion 8700 harvesters and two Claas Xerion 5000 tractors.

The use of high-performance agricultural machinery has significantly increased the productivity and efficiency of one broadacre enterprise to the point where a core team of three people can comfortably plant and harvest 4000 hectares of winter crops.

