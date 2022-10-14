Farm Online
Home/Property

Bonnie View: Southern Tablelands country makes $8046/acre

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
October 14 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Southern Tablelands country continues to be in strong demand selling for $8046/acre.

SOUTHERN Tablelands country has sold for the equivalent $19,905/ha ($8046/acre), reflecting the ongoing strong demand for rural property.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.