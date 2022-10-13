Farm Online

Queensland dam to release water as part of flood plans

By Marty Silk
October 13 2022 - 8:00pm
Authorities will begin a release of water from Queensland's Wivenhoe Dam on Saturday. (Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS)

Southeast Queensland's biggest dam will release drinking water ahead of a possible "worst case scenario" flood during the upcoming wet season.

