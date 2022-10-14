Farm Online
Home/Property

Negotiations continue on quality Riverina country

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated October 14 2022 - 1:57am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

NEGOTIATIONS are continuing on the quality Riverina mixed farming operation Tralee, which was passed in at auction for $4.2 million on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.