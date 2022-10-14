Negotiations continue on quality Riverina country

NEGOTIATIONS are continuing on the quality Riverina mixed farming operation Tralee, which was passed in at auction for $4.2 million on Friday.
Offered by the Kelly family, the 528 hectare (1305 acre) property is located in the Ganmain-Matong district.
The well managed property is noted for its grain and oil seed production and lamb production.
Improvements include a four bedroom homestead, workshop, hay and machinery storage and a three stand shearing shed.
The Ganmain-Matong district is located about 55km north west of Wagga Wagga.
Contact Geoff McGilvray, 0400 935 435, or Angus Macleod, 0414 670 286, Elders, or Sam Triggs, 0410 683 891, or Liam Griffiths, 0427 474 900, Inglis Rural Property.
