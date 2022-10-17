Farm Online
Interruption to wool supply as rain deluge across eastern states continues

Kristen Frost
By Kristen Frost
Updated October 18 2022 - 4:59am, first published October 17 2022 - 11:00pm
Moving bales from farm to wool stores has been disrupted on the back of the big wet across prime wool growing areas.

Rain induced interruptions to supply are plaguing wool producers just as the eastern market indicator (EMI) lifted for the first time in 12 weeks.

National Sheep and Wool Writer

