Another Victorian dam has spilled for the first time in decades.
Rosslyne Reservoir near Gisborne, north-west of Melbourne, on the weekend spilled for the first time since 1996.
Flooding rains across southern Australia have filled many major river storages, which are mostly used to provide irrigation.
Only a few weeks ago the massive Dartmouth Dam, on the headwaters of the Murray River, spilled for the first time in 26 years last month.
Dartmouth has little else in common with Rosslyne, other than it traps water.
Rosslyne has a capacity of 25,368 megalitres.
Dartmouth is the largest capacity dam in Victoria and stores about four million megalitres.
Rosslyne stores water for Sunbury and Gisborne and irrigation water for river diverters along the Maribyrnong River such as market gardens.
Unlike other structures, the reservoir does not have gates.
Instead, when the facility is full water simple flows over and top and into Jackson Creek.
At its peak, the spillway saw 5888 ML/day outflows over the weekend.
Rosslyne was built in 1974.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
