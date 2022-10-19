Farm Online
Rural towns to be without a bank as more branches close down

By Stephanie Gardiner
Updated October 19 2022 - 9:40am, first published 5:00am
Westpac is closing a string of its group's bank branches in Australian towns and cities. (Kelly Barnes/AAP PHOTOS)

Four rural towns will be without a bank as Westpac shuts the doors on 23 branches around Australia, confirming fears that a recent inquiry will do little to stop closures.

