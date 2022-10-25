Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Lions Club Picasso Cow project supported by NSW council

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
October 25 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picasso Cows is a free curriculum program designed to educate primary school children about the Australian dairy industry and the health and nutrition benefits of dairy foods as part of a balanced diet. Dairy Australia photo

The dairy and beef industries and animal husbandry are important elements of our economy and economic development, NSW MidCoast Councillor Peter Epov says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.