Farm Online
Home/Beef

Angus says regulators, ESG damaging family farming

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
October 26 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Central Queensland beef producer and processor Josie Angus has taken aim at industry regulators, saying family operations are being unreasonably penalised.

FORTHRIGHT Central Queensland cattle producer and beef processor Josie Angus has taken aim at industry regulators, saying supply chains are better driven by "family values".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.