Farm Online

Farmers say food supply needs to be a focus

By Liv Casben
October 29 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fiona Simson says more needs to be done to increase farm production and stop food 'price shocks'. (Russell Freeman/AAP PHOTOS)

Farmers want more done to increase food supply in the wake of Tuesday's budget but have welcomed a huge injection in funds to help growers transition to sustainable production and land management.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.