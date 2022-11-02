Farm Online
First home buyer scheme helps hundreds into market

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
November 2 2022 - 2:00am
Minister for Housing Julie Collins. Picture by Keegan Carroll

A month after its earlier than expected launch, and as inflation continues to batter the housing market, 364 regional Australians have taken advantage of the Albanese government's regional first home buyers' support scheme.

