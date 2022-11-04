THE federal government will invest $36 million into regional connectivity, which it hopes will help the agricultural sector unlock an extra $20 billion in productivity.
Department officials are yet to finalise the details of the $30m On-Farm Connective Program, but it's understood farmers will receive grants or subsidies for digital technologies that boost on-farm productivity.
The program will cover a wide range of technology, ranging from a simple Wi-Fi booster to soil probes or water tough monitors.
Communications Minister Michelle Rowland said the agricultural sector could reap an additional $20 billion in productivity with the widespread adoption of digital technologies.
"We know that the nature of farming has changed so much even in the last decade," Ms Rowland said.
"This is a really important step forward to show what can be done with this enhanced technology, how it can be utilised, and how different types of farming skills can be made better and more productive depending upon individual needs."
A further $6m will go towards expanding the Regional Tech Hub, which provides free advice, tech support and connectivity troubleshooting for regional and remote Australians.
Regional Tech Hub manager and Gunny farmer Jen Medway said some of the technologies farmers could adopt were "productivity game changers".
"Often we're looking for the sort of two to three per cent increases in productivity, but some of the technologies that are coming on will help us go 10 to 15 per cent," Ms Medway said.
National Farmers' Federation president Fiona Simson said sophisticated technology was transforming the way farmers manage their operations.
"But one of the biggest handbrakes to accessing these opportunities is connectivity," Ms Simson said.
"We expect the OFCP will support farmers to embrace technology to improve productivity in the same way city-based businesses access technology to take their operations to the next level."
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.