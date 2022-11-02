Australia has an important role in tackling the global food crisis

Meanwhile, the Australian agricultural innovation system has much to offer to international efforts to avert a new hunger crisis. Australian science and ingenuity have ensured domestic food security while also delivering continued growth in productivity and export income from some of the Earth's oldest and most nutrient-depleted soils, in the most variable climate of any continent. Australian farms are recognised as some of the most productive in the world and this expertise is immensely transferable to agricultural systems in similar climatic zones worldwide. In recognition of this, since 1982, the Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research (ACIAR) has been brokering Australian agricultural science expertise to improve food security and reduce poverty in low and lower-middle income countries.