Angora goat fibre cheaper and profitable alternative to sheep, cattle

ANGORA goats have emerged as a viable alternative to traditional livestock, as farmers look to avoid the record-high livestock prices while still capitalising on their green paddocks and abundant feed.
Their valuable mohair is highly sought after by top-end fashion brands around the world, going for an average of $45kg and as high as $70kg for kid fleece.
Australia's 150 angora goat producers punch above their weight on a global scale, supplying about 5 per cent of the world's mohair, and the industry is eager to expand its footprint.
Mohair Australia president Nick Gorrie said there was money to be made for those who took the plunge.
"When sheep are worth $400 to $500 a head, steers and cows are worth $2000 to $2500, it is a time when people start to look at what alternatives are out there," Mr Gorrie said.
"We recently sold some angoras for $180 a head. You should be able to get a kid out of them and two fleeces off them, so you should be able to get your money back within 12 months.
"The animals are quite intelligent, they are a bit more inquisitive and they've got a bit more character, which a lot of people enjoy."
The goats have to be shore twice a year - with the fibre ideal harvested when it's about 150cm long - but shearing takes longer because the goats are "a bit more angular and a bit more wriggly".
"There is more work associated with harvesting, but that's where the rewards are," Mr Gorrie said.
"We say on average an animal gives you 2.5kgs. When it's a kid it probably only gives you a kilo, but when they're a kid on their first shearing it's the most valuable. When it's an older animal it gives you about 3.5kgs.
"Say you've got a thousand animals, shear them twice a year, you should be able to produce four-and-a-half tons."
The international demand for mohair is high and the supply pool is small, with many top-end brands seeking out the fibre.
"The fibre that we're producing is world standard, and they're using it in the many of the top brands, because besides being a beautiful fibre, they want to tell a story about natural fibres rather than using synthetic ones," Mr Gorrie said.
On top of the solid demand, much of the goat fibre produced in Australia is contracted and prices are agreed upon 12 to 18 months in advance, allowing producers to work out production costs and profit, and growers get a secondary income from selling the meat.
"The big prices have also been good, we've been getting $7.50 a kilo dressed, which is pretty good even compared to mutton or lamb," Mr Gorrie said.
The mohair industry is keen to grow within Australia, particularly as many of its growers are starting to age out of the industry and want to pass on their knowledge to the next generation of angora goat farmers.
"A lot of these growers are getting old, you can't expect someone that's 85 years old to run a farm like someone that's 45," Mr Gorrie said.
"We've got to encourage some succession planning. We're trying to set ourselves a task of getting 20 new growers that are running 300 to 500 animals, which gives enough of a base to get going. Once you've got 300 to 500 animals, you can quickly take it to 1000 if you've got lots of grass or easily pull it back depending on the conditions."
Anyone interested in learning more can contact Mohair Australia or the Australian Mohair Marketing Organisation via their websites.
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
