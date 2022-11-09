Farm Online
COP27 call for United Nations' agriculture body to handle climate issues

By Jamieson Murphy
November 10 2022 - 9:00am
Dozens of organisations, representing millions of farmers, made the united call for a body to represent their industry on climate change within the UN.

AGRICULTURAL organisations from across the world want the United Nations to establish a permanent body that puts farmers at the heart of climate policy, while helping them adapt to the changing climate.

