COP27 call for United Nations' agriculture body to handle climate issues

AGRICULTURAL organisations from across the world want the United Nations to establish a permanent body that puts farmers at the heart of climate policy, while helping them adapt to the changing climate.
As the world's leaders gather in Egypt for the UN's two-week climate change conference, COP27, organisations representing millions of farmers united to form the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Farmers' Constituency.
"Farmers are amongst the first impacted by climate change and are at the heart of climate solutions," the group said in a joint statement.
"It's time to establish a cross-boundary, permanent body under the Convention... that deals with all aspects of agriculture performing a coordinating role with a view to further global climate action by farmers."
The permanent body would aim to increase climate finance investments in agriculture and support farmer-to-farmer knowledge sharing on adaptation and mitigation, while recognising the critical role of livestock in the global food system and ensuring the rights of farmers are protected.
Representatives from several Australian agricultural organisations have made the journey to Sharm El-Sheikh, including the National Farmers' Federation, CropLife and Meat & Livestock Australia.
NFF president Fiona Simson said farming had to be better recognised on a national and global level as a solution to help the world fight climate change.
"Australian farmers have a remarkable track record of adopting new practices to drive down emissions, and we have ambitious targets to go further," Ms Simson said.
"We need to ensure our efforts are recognised by policymakers globally, who should be looking to Australia as an exemplar for climate-smart farming."
Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen will travel to the conference next week, joining International Development Minister Pat Conroy, who is already there.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese won't make the journey, due to several back-to-back international conferences in South-East Asia, including the G20 in Indonesia.
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.