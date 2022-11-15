Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Is the wool price decline likely to influence breeding decisions?

Kristen Frost
By Kristen Frost
November 16 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Analysts are tipping Merino to Merino joinings may be lower this year on the back of a struggling wool market.

Struggling wool prices pinned against a strong lamb market are likely to influence producer's decisions when it comes to joining.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kristen Frost

Kristen Frost

National Sheep and Wool Writer

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.