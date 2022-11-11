Farm Online

More electric vehicle charging stations opened along Australian highways

By Jennifer Dudley-Nicholson
November 12 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Another five electric vehicle charging stations are to be opened in regional areas of Australia. (Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS)

Electric car drivers will be able to "fill up" along more Australian highways after another five vehicle charging stations opened in regional areas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.