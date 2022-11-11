Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness
Free

AuctionsPlus boss shares his good bad experiences at Agribuzz: Photos

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated November 11 2022 - 4:39pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Guest speaker at NSW Farm Writers Associations Agribuzz event, AuctionsPlus chief executive officer, Angus Street (centre) with FTI Consulting agribusiness director, and host, Toby Browne and Farm Writers' president, George Hardy, National Australia Bank.

Chaotic situations can bring out the best in people and deliver good business opportunities says Auctions Plus chief executive officer, Angus Street.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.