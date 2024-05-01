Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Govt commits to sweeping reforms of nation's foreign investment settings

JG
By Jason Gregory
Updated May 1 2024 - 12:18pm, first published 11:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Govt commits to sweeping reforms of nation's foreign investment settings
Govt commits to sweeping reforms of nation's foreign investment settings

Foreign investment application approvals will be accelerated under new federal government plans to lure overseas capital that would be used to help build critical renewable energy infrastructure and support build-to-rent housing projects.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jason Gregory

National Rural Affairs Writer

National rural affairs writer for ACM's agricultural print and digital publications, covering federal politics, agri-politics and life in the regions. 2023 National Rural Press Club award winner. Send story tips to jason.gregory@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.