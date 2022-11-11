Farm Online

Young Organic Leader of the Year finalists announced

November 12 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The four finalists have been announced for the Young Organic Leader of the Year award. Photos: Supplied

The next generation of leaders in Australia's growing organic industry has been unveiled with the finalists announced for Young Organic Leader of the Year at the 2022 Australian Organic Industry Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.