Sustainable agriculture key to consumers: report

By Liv Casben
November 13 2022 - 6:00am
A report has found consumers want Australian farmers to be more sustainable. (Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS)

Australian consumers are demanding more sustainability from the agricultural sector, according to a major report by financial group PwC.

